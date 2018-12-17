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How to Make Ham & Cheese Croissants
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6 views • December 17, 2018
How to Make Ham & Cheese Croissants. Part of the series: Cheese. Making ham and cheese croissants is much easier than one would think, and it's a great dish for a snack or small meal. Discover a great recipe with tips from a culinary arts expert and former head chef in this free video about making a ham and cheese croissant.
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