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How to Carmelize Apples
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3 views • December 17, 2018
How to Carmelize Apples. Part of the series: Cooking Tips. When it comes to attempting to caramelize apples it's important to understand just how much caramel is needed. Create a tasty snack with tips from a culinary arts expert in this free video on how to caramelize apples.
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