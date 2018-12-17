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How Do You Use a Vegetable Steamer?
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4 views • December 17, 2018
How Do You Use a Vegetable Steamer?. Part of the series: Vegetables. When using a vegetable steamer it's very important to understand what certain vegetables can handle heat-wise compared to others so they aren't steamed too much. Make delicious side dishes with tips from a former head chef and culinary expert in this free video on using a vegetable steamer.
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