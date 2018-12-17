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How to Prepare Broccoli Sprouts
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251 views • December 17, 2018
How to Prepare Broccoli Sprouts. Part of the series: Vegetables. Preparing broccoli sprouts starts with washing the vegetable off in cold water, then cutting off the ends of the stalk and slicing them in half. Cook or serve them raw with tips from a former head chef and culinary expert in this free video on preparing broccoli sprouts.
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