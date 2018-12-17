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How to Make Ham Salad
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3 views • December 17, 2018
How to Make Ham Salad. Part of the series: Cooking Tips. The ingredients needed to make a ham salad are diced ham, some salad, baby carrots, croutons, salad dressing, and a large bowl to mix it all together. Get started on this healthy snack with tips from a culinary arts expert in this free video on making a ham salad.
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