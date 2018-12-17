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One Voice w Rich Meyers Ep 136 - My Statement - Calling All American Patriots To Unite, Stand and Defend - Summer 2019
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90 views • December 17, 2018
Summer 2019, we gather together on one glorious weekend to declare to the Deep State, Dems and the World, we have @realdonaldtrump back. We will NEVER allow for his Impeachment, or Prosecution for acts he did NOT commit to allow the real criminals to cover for their own Treason. We will fight to the end to ensure the survival of our POTUS and the agenda we sent him to achieve in our name.
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#MAGADC2019 Summer 2019 Our final statement to the enemy.
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#MAGADC2019 Summer 2019 Our final statement to the enemy.
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