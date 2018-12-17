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The Spirit of Christmas. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year everyone. How to successfully Celebrate Christmas and New Years.
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5 views • December 17, 2018
What does The Spirit of Christmas really mean? Christmas and New Year's celebrations are unique to families. Individual families have their own sacred traditions that they follow on Christmas and on New Year's. Many times these traditions have been passed down from generation to generation. Christmas is different from household to household. People have very strong Christmas traditions that many times divide them. Some people don't believe Christmas is even Christian.
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