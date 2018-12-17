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Guyana Mission Trip | Aug 19-24, 2019
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18 views • December 17, 2018
Pastor Steven Anderson of Faithful Word Baptist Church in Tempe, AZ gives the details for the Guyana Mission Trip scheduled for August 19-24, 2019.
Facebook event: http://bit.ly/Guyana2019
Original video: http://bit.ly/2S65Lw2
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
Facebook event: http://bit.ly/Guyana2019
Original video: http://bit.ly/2S65Lw2
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
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