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How It Will Go Down, The Most Terrifying Story You Need to Hear
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33 views • December 17, 2018
This story is based on events that have happened in the past, are happening now, and will happen to you soon. You can prevent this from happening to you, but you have to get ready now. Not much time left.
In part two I will retell the story but show how each of these tragedies could have been easily prevented, if Mom and Dad had been prepared.
Listen to my interview on this topic with Jeff Rense:
https://youtu.be/qejloNrwhDg
In part two I will retell the story but show how each of these tragedies could have been easily prevented, if Mom and Dad had been prepared.
Listen to my interview on this topic with Jeff Rense:
https://youtu.be/qejloNrwhDg
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