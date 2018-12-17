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What is Remote viewing? Lesson 1 S1-S3 Demonstration
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14 views • December 17, 2018
So, what is it like to do a Remote Viewing session? Here is a live demonstration of part of an RV session from our Remote Viewing Introduction Course. In this video you are looking at the initial part of the Remote Viewing session where you 'connecting' to the target and obtain an initial set of base data. You then move to the next stage of the session to drill down further into the parts of the target you have identified.
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