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JIM FETZER "The Raw Deal" (12-12-18) Charlottesville Conviction of innocent Man
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81 views • December 16, 2018
The Raw Deal (12 December 2018): a 9/11 Grand Jury; Charlottesville conviction of innocent man; fake news about Sandy Hook false flag; Stephen Curry shoots the moon!
For more information go to www.jamesfetzer.org or to purchase books go to www.moonrockbooks.com
For more information go to www.jamesfetzer.org or to purchase books go to www.moonrockbooks.com
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