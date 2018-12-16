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The Branch
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10 views • December 16, 2018
12/16/18-Teaching-(Sunday School)
Jesus Christ is Referred to as 'The Branch' Four Times Within the Bible Associating Him as The King, Servant, The Man, and the Eternal Being. Discussion of Tom Horn's, The Belly of the Beast. The Occultism in the Layout of Washington DC and Rife Everywhere. Bible: Matthew 2:1-9
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
Jesus Christ is Referred to as 'The Branch' Four Times Within the Bible Associating Him as The King, Servant, The Man, and the Eternal Being. Discussion of Tom Horn's, The Belly of the Beast. The Occultism in the Layout of Washington DC and Rife Everywhere. Bible: Matthew 2:1-9
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
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