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VR: Lionel Nation on Van Life
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27 views • December 16, 2018
I had heard of Van Life prior to yesterday's video by Lionel LeBorn. I didn't know there was an epidemic of Millennials fleeing cities.
Lionel Nation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CNhIPDaoKKY&t=24s
Grindall 61
https://www.youtube.com/user/grindall61
Lionel Nation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CNhIPDaoKKY&t=24s
Grindall 61
https://www.youtube.com/user/grindall61
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