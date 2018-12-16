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SLIP THROUGH YOUR FINGERS
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13 views • December 16, 2018
I guess it's partly my take on the Bhagavad Gita. As far as I can guess in my 70+ years here, life is only a 'vale of tears' if we try to second-guess God, and hold on to material transience, one of the cardinal sins of the so-called 'Illuminati.' I don't think....
There is an electric version on one of my files.
There is an electric version on one of my files.
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