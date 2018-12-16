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Health - Baby Powder Tainted By Asbestos- J And J Knew For Decades
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244 views • December 16, 2018
Baby Powder Tainted By Asbestos- J And J Knew For Decades
source - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w714RsJMpM4
A new report claims Johnson and Johnson knew that it’s baby powder was tainted with asbestos and
kept it a secret for decades. Ali Velshi and Stephanie Ruhle are joined by Lisa Girion, the Reuters reporter who broke the story, to discuss what happens now.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
source - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w714RsJMpM4
A new report claims Johnson and Johnson knew that it’s baby powder was tainted with asbestos and
kept it a secret for decades. Ali Velshi and Stephanie Ruhle are joined by Lisa Girion, the Reuters reporter who broke the story, to discuss what happens now.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
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