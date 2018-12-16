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Alex Jones Message to Globalists - Alex Jones Flashback
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307 views • December 16, 2018
Alex Jones reminds the globalists and their minions that if they want a war with humanity, they will feel his spirit leaning against them; as well as the spirit of all souls that aren't cursed to failure from the foundation of the earth, as they are. Alex reminds the globalists, also, that the defeat of Hillary is due to members of FBI and CIA waking up. Alex insists that the NWO will not manipulate the warriors.
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