NEW CALIFORNIA STATE Morgan Hill Town Hall

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Published on Dec 10, 2018
NEW CALIFORNIA STATE
Town Hall
December 8, 2018
Morgan Hill, CA
PAUL PRESTON, President of the New California State movement spoke to the representatives of 13 counties.
Counties represented at the town hall included Alameda, Santa Clara, San Benito, Santa Cruz, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Sutter, Yuba, San Joaquin, San Luis Obispo, Monterey and Stanislaus.
https://www.newcaliforniastate.com