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Alex Jones Doesn't Like Stelter - Alex Jones Flashback
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38 views • December 16, 2018
I think it's safe to say that Brian Stelter won't be invited over to to Alex Jones' house for Christmas this year. Brian Stelter is a chief media correspondent for the biggest fake new agency on planet earth: CNN. To even work for CNN pretty much seals you as a traitor to humanity by default. So, Alex is 100% correct in every sentiment her has expressed in this video.
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