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Alex Jones on Goblins - Alex Jones Flashback
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419 views • December 16, 2018
There's a lot of videos on YouTube making fin of Alex, making out he literally believes in goblins. However, Alex is using goblins as an analogy for the evil and corrupt politicians that are walking around Washington D.C. If you know Alex, and actually understand what he's saying, this video is hilarious.
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