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Reason to be Angry - Alex Jones Flashback
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27 views • December 16, 2018
The strawman Alex Jones has a reputation for being angry and crazy. However, if you listen to what Alex is actually saying in this video, you'll find that he has very good reason to be upset. If you listen, you'll find the REAL Alex Jones. A man of passion and conviction.
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