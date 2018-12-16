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William Pattison's Bloodbath Theatre Anniversary: Christopher Lee in Black and White
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1 view • December 16, 2018
Join horror author William Pattison as he presents the first anniversary episode of Bloodbath Theatre. Be ready for two films featuring Christopher Lee in Black and White. Our double feature is Tomb of the Vampire, aka Terror in the Tomb, and Castle of the Living Dead. Also be ready for the third episode of Project UFO and this month's Criswell Predicts....
Check out our website at: https://williampattisonsbloodbaththeatre.weebly.com/
Check out our website at: https://williampattisonsbloodbaththeatre.weebly.com/
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