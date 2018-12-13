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12.13.18 ~ Ancient Voices for the New Earth ~ Who is Mother Earth & How Can We Connect With Her?
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4 views • December 16, 2018
Marie Mohler & Earthkeeper Selina Mu continue the "Ancient Voices for the New Earth" podcast series. Selina Mu shares how she initially connected with the Earth Mother as a child, how she journeyed into separation consciousness for a time, & how she found her way back to re-union and reconnection with Mother Earth. Selina describes how we can all return to this Sacred Connection with the Earth through nature.
Visit us on the web: www.wholesoulschoolandfoundation.org
Visit us on the web: www.wholesoulschoolandfoundation.org
Keywords
healingeducationmeditationinspirationalpodcastswisdomspiritualityearthconsciousnessanimalnatureconversationheartsoulteachingshopemind body spiritancientmarie mohlermetaphysicalwhole soul school and foundationwssfwholewholenessindigenousseparationnew earthancient voices for the new earthearthkeeper selina muselina mutotem
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