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Infowars News Blitz EP 295
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6 views • December 15, 2018
On this episode PC Pelosi says Trump shutdown is a holiday present the American, Alex Jones crashes Senate hearing with Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Strasbourg Gunman Had 27 Prior Convictions.
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