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RHYTHM AND BLUES
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10 views • December 15, 2018
You'll have to let me off on this one. I got the first verse in Panama City and Talahassee in 1970something. I always wanted to write one of these so I finally got the rest of it. I just LOVED Little Feat. Anyway, we need some light relief, in among the doomladen olds. (not news)
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