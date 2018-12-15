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“Jesus: Alpha Male” - Baptist preaching on WWJD, maturity, John Wayne
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9 views • December 15, 2018
Brother Nathan Rager, an evangelist in Tampa Bay, Florida, area preaches on Jesus Christ entering the Temple in Jerusalem to expel the money changers, about how God matures us as believers, and shares some true stories about western film icons John Wayne & Clint Eastwood
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