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FILM 33—I Learn More About How UFOs Communicate With Light
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13 views • December 15, 2018
FILM 33—In November of 2018, some starships appeared above San Francisco that gave me new insights into how they communicate with us—and with each other. It was exciting to be a part of this learning, this visual conversation. And in the process, a new ship came in, from a star system I hadn’t encountered yet! Enjoy.
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