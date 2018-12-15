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Subject Suicide - Sporkplode 26
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32 views • December 15, 2018
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273 TALK (8255). Or call 911.
Patricia Spork talks about supporting people with suicide ideation. She encourages those suffering depression and suicidal thoughts to seek help and support from friends, family, and the suicide hotline. NOTE: Wind distorted audio and barking dog may frustrate viewers.
Patricia Spork talks about supporting people with suicide ideation. She encourages those suffering depression and suicidal thoughts to seek help and support from friends, family, and the suicide hotline. NOTE: Wind distorted audio and barking dog may frustrate viewers.
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