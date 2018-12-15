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Full Show - French Generals Accuse Macron of Treason, “Yellow Vest” Protests Reveal Globalism Has Failed - 12/14/2018
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1718 views • December 15, 2018
French police brace for more violent riots as the populist “Yellow Vest” protests enter its fifth weekend. Additionally, French generals have written an open letter accusing President Emmanuel Macron of “treason” for signing a UN pact that would increase migration into Europe while branding criticism of mass migration as hate speech. Also, Dems have threatened to shut down the government “forever” over President Trump’s border wall. Start your weekend informed. Call and tune in now!
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