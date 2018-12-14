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Why You Should Be Afraid Of Bernie's Brand Of Socialism
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3174 views • December 14, 2018
Alex Jones breaks down why Bernie Sanders, a devout socialist dead set on turning the United States of America into a completely communist nation, is worth being afraid of and fighting back against.
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