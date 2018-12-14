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New shocking developments in the Dutch judiciary
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253 views • December 14, 2018
It gets worse and worse in the country ruled and governed by pedophiles and child traffickers. We can now say that the prosecutor's office is completely destroyed by sex-affairs of the top branch. This kind of things has never happened in any country in the world. What makes all this even more alarming, is that all media -national, international, MSM, truth media on the internet- seem to shy away from reporting on it.
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