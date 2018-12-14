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Egypt’s Nationalist President Calls Out Leftist Insanity
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2039 views • December 14, 2018
Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, president of Egypt, has come out against globalist policies being pushed on his people by the UN. Alex exposes the insanity of leftists that crave open borders despite protests by the people.
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