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Globalist Plot To Eradicate Humanity Exposed
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2320 views • December 14, 2018
Mike Adams of Natural News exposes the real purpose behind the globalists’ drive to contaminate the natural world. From chemtrails to biosludge, it is all an effort to eliminate the human race, a plot so ambitious that they must take control of powerful governmental agencies to achieve it.
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