© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I Gave my Daughter the Vaccine that Eventually Led to Her Death
Follow
1
Share
Report
424 views • December 14, 2018
Mother gives the Gardasil HPV vaccine to her 16 year old daughter against the daughter's will. After the 2nd vaccine her daughter was diagnosed with Leukemia and passed away at 17.
Interview recorded on February 3, 2017 in Long Beach, California
Interview recorded on February 3, 2017 in Long Beach, California
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.