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Ross Perot Predicted Globalism Was Designed To Destroy National Sovereignty
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4491 views • December 14, 2018
Globalism is under attack world wide as humanity awakens to the failed policies of open borders being pushed by the EU and UN. Alex Jones points out that Ross Perot predicted this outcome 28 years ago.
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