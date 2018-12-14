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Marxist S. African Declares He’ll Kill Women, Children, Cats, And Dogs
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2655 views • December 14, 2018
A leader of one of the largest political parties in South Africa, the BLF, was filmed in a viral video saying it’s ok for black S. Africans to attack white S. Africans even killing their women, children, cats, and dogs. Alex breaks down the Marxist ideology that’s fueling their justification for modern genocide.
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