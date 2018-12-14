© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Matthew 5 Bible Study - Part 2 (Link to PDF is in the description.)
Follow
0
Share
Report
4 views • December 14, 2018
Matthew 5 Bible Study - Part 2
Follow along with us as we finish our look at Matthew 5. The beginning of Jesus' Sermon on the Mount. This is video contains Part 2.
Download the Matthew 5 Bible Study Sheet here... https://reformedfellowshipchurch.com/sermons-%26-bible-studies
Learn more at http://reformedfellowshipchurch.com/
Recorded 12/13/2018 at Reformed Fellowship Church, Dover, OH.
Audio download: https://yadi.sk/d/xyuMjO7UbuMgTw
Follow along with us as we finish our look at Matthew 5. The beginning of Jesus' Sermon on the Mount. This is video contains Part 2.
Download the Matthew 5 Bible Study Sheet here... https://reformedfellowshipchurch.com/sermons-%26-bible-studies
Learn more at http://reformedfellowshipchurch.com/
Recorded 12/13/2018 at Reformed Fellowship Church, Dover, OH.
Audio download: https://yadi.sk/d/xyuMjO7UbuMgTw
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.