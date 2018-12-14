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Clinton Foundation Whistleblowers Go Silent, DOJ Investigator Disappears
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1875 views • December 14, 2018
As Clinton Foundation whistleblowers were afraid to speak to the House Committee, John Huber, the prosecutor appointed to investigate the Clinton Foundation, failed to even show up. And the FBI ignored the Senate Judiciary Committee demand to know why another whistleblower’s house was raided when all docs had already been turned over. Washington corruption is foundational.
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