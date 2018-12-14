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FULL SHOW: Moral & Financial Bankruptcy of the West
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63 views • December 14, 2018
Worldwide debt slavery to central bank tricks, moral bankruptcy as mother sings a song to her baby as she aborts it, Boy Scouts bankrupted by their gender agenda, foundational corruption as FBI & DOJ defy Congress on Clinton Foundation investigation & whistleblowers go silent in fear. Then, Americans have had enough & begin to physically attack Google’s (Waymo) “self-driving” cars in Arizona.
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