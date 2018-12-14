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Woman Sings Satanic Lullaby to Her Aborted Baby
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1986 views • December 14, 2018
As society debates whether gender be determined objectively & scientifically, we long ago abandoned scientific & objective standards for determining when life begins. But now a mother, who acknowledges her unborn baby was not only a person but had a spirit speaking to her, says her baby told her to abort it as she sings & celebrates her confessed murder.
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