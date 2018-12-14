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FEARING THE WORD OF THE LORD
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Most Christians are happy to stand on the Word of the Lord, to quote it trying to get things from God, to quickly use it to defend what they are doing, to diligently teach their opinions to others concerning the Word of the Lord, and many are quick to sing and celebrate the Word of the Lord. But where are those who fear the Word of the Lord? Are there any consequences for a person who does not fear the Word of the Lord?
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