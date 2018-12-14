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Eagle Scout Explains Why BSA Failing is a Good Thing
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497 views • December 14, 2018
Rex Tillerson & the social engineers changed the BOY Scouts to Scouts, pushing homosexual scout leaders & attempting to remove gender distinctions. Who knew that there’d be 143 lawsuits about sexual misconduct and membership rapidly falling?
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