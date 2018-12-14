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Rage Against the Machines: People Physically Attack Robo-Cars
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496 views • December 14, 2018
The French revolt continues with speed cameras destroyed, but will the Democrats pull a Macron with new taxes and mandates to take our liberty & mobility? Eric Peters joins as people begin to physically attack Waymo “self-driving” cars in Arizona.
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