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Catching a Wild Animal - Clintons & the Cabal - B2T Show Dec 13
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7 views • December 14, 2018
How do you catch a wild animal? Not through the front door or head on and you don't alert them when you attack. You need a trap and surprise. To catch the Clinton Foundation and the criminal cabal, the Q team used Huber, a third party investigative firm and other Military Intelligence techniques. Learn the details of Huber and results of the Clinton Foundation hearings. We also read a Mark Taylor prophesy, pray and discuss.
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