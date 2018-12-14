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Bill of Rights Day and the Foundation of the Constitution: Good Morning Liberty 12-14-18
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6 views • December 14, 2018
Dec 15, 2018 is the 227th anniversary of the ratification of the Bill of Rights. Thomas Jefferson - and others - had very strong views on what made up the foundation of the entire Constitution.
All Show Notes and Archives Here:
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/goodmorningliberty/
All Show Notes and Archives Here:
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/goodmorningliberty/
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