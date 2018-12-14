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The Other Side
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17 views • December 14, 2018
From one side of the world to the other side of the world........you must go to that place that makes you smile.
if where you are now does not make you smile........you must go find that place where your smile awaits you!
if where you are now does not make you smile........you must go find that place where your smile awaits you!
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