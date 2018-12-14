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EXPOSING the satanic illuminati NWO Agenda
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143 views • December 14, 2018
*EXPOSING the satanic-illuminati Agenda: What you NEED to know ... this is about the sinister and satanic influences behind so much of what is "going on behind the scenes" in America, Europe, China, Russia, and the rest of the world NOW DOMINATED by dark, demonic, satanic forces, - "powers & principalities", "spiritual wickedness in high places."
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