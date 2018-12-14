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What To Do About A Thyroid Tumor
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287 views • December 14, 2018
The Robert Scott Bell Show - Question Of The Day
"RSB,
I watched you on TTAC global quest. My wife has a tumor in thyroid. Not confirmed cancerous, but is 2.5 mm big. What would you suggest doing for treating it. She is also 14 weeks pregnant…. we have to be careful I know! Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated!!
Vincent"
"RSB,
I watched you on TTAC global quest. My wife has a tumor in thyroid. Not confirmed cancerous, but is 2.5 mm big. What would you suggest doing for treating it. She is also 14 weeks pregnant…. we have to be careful I know! Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated!!
Vincent"
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