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Full Show – Thousands Of U.S. Children Killed By Polio Vaccine / Explosive Gavin McInnes Interview – 12/13/2018
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1355 views • December 14, 2018
Billionaire Richard Branson is set to beat Elon Musk's SpaceX and Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin in the budding space industry. Also, lawmakers are being attacked by the establishment for investigating vaccine safety. Today’s in-studio guest is patriot Gavin McInnes blasting the lying media. Founder of the “Proud Boys,” McInnes is discussing his ban from YouTube, exit from CRTV, and the outright lies being told of him by the establishment media.
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