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Failing Penthouse Magazine Run By Lesbian Man-Hater Mocks Alex Jones
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2094 views • December 14, 2018
Penthouse magazine mocks Alex Jones in it’s latest installment of “the new puritan list”. Gavin McInnes joins Alex to expose how a failing magazine that mocks patriots will influence no one.
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