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AwPT -Dec. 13, Paradise Lost!!
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19 views • December 14, 2018
This is my hottest show by far, - regrettably!!, - this preventable disaster never should have happened in our modern civilized society!!
Share with everyone you love, or care about - people who you want to live. and survive.
Does PG&E-E stand for Pacific Genocide and Electro-magnetic Extermination??
Share with everyone you love, or care about - people who you want to live. and survive.
Does PG&E-E stand for Pacific Genocide and Electro-magnetic Extermination??
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